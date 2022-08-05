Karachi man attempts to take his own life inside DHA mosque

A representational image of policemen wearing facemasks stand guard outside a closed mosque in Lahore. — AFP/File

Trigger warning: The story contains details that might be disturbing for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Police say bleeding was profuse as man cut his throat with sharp weapon.

Initial statement reveals person attempted suicide due to anxiety.

Hospital authorities say person appears to have psychological issues.

KARACHI: A man took his own life inside Masjid-e-Aisha in Defence Housing Authority (DHA's) phase 6 of the port city.

According to the police's statement, the bleeding was profuse as the man cut his throat with a sharp weapon.

The police said that they haven't contacted the victim's family members, however, they have taken an initial statement from him at the hospital. The statement revealed that the person attempted suicide due to anxiety.

Moreover, the hospital authorities said that the person appears to have psychological issues.



A statement has been taken from the management at the mosque, said the police, adding that the incident took place after Friday's prayers.