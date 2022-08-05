 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
Sofia Vergara shares 'greetings from magic city’:see

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Sofia Vergara stunned onlookers with her unending beauty as she reunited with her rarely-seen lookalike mother Margarita Vergara in Miami.

The pair were spotted enjoying a meal out together alongside Sofia’s son Manolo, and niece Claudia.

The Modern Family alum shared two lovely updates from the evening as the star posted a swoon-worthy snap photo of her mother and son sitting across the table.

The 50-year-old modelalso shared a selfie with Claudia and added a GIF that read: "Greetings from Miami, the magic city."

Sofia's adorable dog Bubbles was in attendance at the family meal and was pictured cuddling up to Manolo on his Instagram feed.

Last week, the pair enjoyed a sunny summer walk together alongside the America’s Got Talent judge.

