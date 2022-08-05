 
Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones cut a stylish figure as she was seen in high spirits at the 75th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Friday.

The actress, 24, looked like a fairy in a cream lace mini dress with pearl buttons while teaming the look with black shoes.

The natural beauty beamed during the photocall for the film Where the Crawdads, in which she stars as social outcast Catherine 'Kya' Clark.

Daisy looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a soft glam makeup look while styling her brunette tresses in a low bun.

The Normal People star recently revealed the theme of isolation in her new film Where The Crawdads Sing really ‘stuck with her as her character’s loneliness resonated with her

