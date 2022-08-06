 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Meghan Markles showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Meghan Markle's showbiz fried Tyler Perry on Friday took to Twitter to wish her on her 41st birthday.

The actor and director said he has watched Meghan endure things that would have broken a lot of people.

He also seemed to back Meghan and Harry's decision to step down from their royal duties and move to the US. 

"I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband and your kids are now," he wrote 

Tyler Perry called the Duchess of Sussex Princess Meghan as he concluded his birthday message.

He wrote, "I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people."

The actor said,  "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

Meghan Markles showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'
Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt
Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress
Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'

Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'
Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react

Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids
Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’
Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’

Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’
Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look
Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’

Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’
Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview

Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview

Latest

view all