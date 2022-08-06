Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Meghan Markle's showbiz fried Tyler Perry on Friday took to Twitter to wish her on her 41st birthday.

He also seemed to back Meghan and Harry's decision to step down from their royal duties and move to the US.

Tyler Perry called the Duchess of Sussex Princess Meghan as he concluded his birthday message.

He wrote, "I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people."

The actor said, "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."





