 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Objections raised over James Francos casting as Fidel Castro

A Latino actor has raised objections over the casting of James Franco as former Cuban president Fidel Castro in an upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, actor John Leguizam shared the news of Franco's casting and wrote, "How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott!"

Leguizamo, who was born in Bogotá, Colombia, called the situation "[f*****] up."

This is one of Franco's first major casting announcements since he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018. 

More From Entertainment:

Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'
Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt
Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress
Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'

Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'
Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react

Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids
Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’
Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’

Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’
Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Latest

view all