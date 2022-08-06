 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

American actress Anne Heche was severely injured after a car crash on Friday in Los Angeles, revealed reports.

According to TMZ, the Emmy Award winner was found in critical condition after her blue Mini Cooper badly had crashed into a “two-storey house” and caught heavy fire.

Following this accident, the injured driver was seemingly shifted to hospital and had been kept under observation.

The outlet reported that the car was registered to the actress however, “it’s not confirmed that Heche was behind the wheel”.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told PEOPLE magazine that the “accident caused structural compromise and heavy fire to the house”.

The law enforcement officials mentioned that the “53-year-old seemingly suffered significant burns and was deemed to be under the influence and acting erratically”, via The Los Angeles Times.

For the unversed, the actress rose to fame with her roles in soap opera Another World and action comedy movie Six Days Seven Nights.  

