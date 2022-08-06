 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’
Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’

Pete Davidson seemed relaxed while he was chilling and playing basketball with his crew after his shocking split with ladylove Kim Kardashian just nine months after they started dating.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the former Saturday Night Live star could be seen playing the sport on sets of his movie Wizards!

Even though the comedian parted ways with the reality TV star the same day as per the outlet, he “looked relaxed, like he didn’t have a care in the world. He was just chilling and shooting hoops,” a production insider said.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

“He is a bona fide movie star. He has the world at his feet and no doubt every starlet in Hollywood will be calling him now,” the source added.

Further gushing on the 28-year-old star, the insider said that Davidson is “so laid back and cool, everyone likes working with him.”’

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

“He wanted to have fun with the crew in the studio so he bought a basketball hoop and stereo and we all hung out shooting hoops and listening to music,” the source told the outlet.

“So often these Hollywood stars are standoffish and wankers when they come to Australia to film, but Pete’s been fantastic. He’s one of the team,” the publication shared.

“He’s become an honorary Aussie. We don’t want production to wrap on the film. He’s welcome to stay in Australia,” the insider noted.

This comes the same day when Davidson and Kardashian decided to call it quits as their working schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” a source told E! News.

The source close to them further said that the former flames have "a lot of love and respect for each other" and despite breakup, the duo would remain friends. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues

Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues

Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident

Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident
Brad Pitt surprises ‘Bullet Train’ costars, decides to do the interview ‘shirtless’

Brad Pitt surprises ‘Bullet Train’ costars, decides to do the interview ‘shirtless’
Prince Harry ‘infuriating’ insulted police chef with security lawsuit

Prince Harry ‘infuriating’ insulted police chef with security lawsuit
Kelis reacts to Beyoncé removing her song sample from 'Renaissance': 'I always win'

Kelis reacts to Beyoncé removing her song sample from 'Renaissance': 'I always win'
Nicola Peltz finally opens up about feud with Victoria Beckham?

Nicola Peltz finally opens up about feud with Victoria Beckham?
Kim Kardashian 'only ever had sensual chemistry with Pete', mock fans

Kim Kardashian 'only ever had sensual chemistry with Pete', mock fans

Prince Harry preparing ‘double whammy’ attack at Royal Family

Prince Harry preparing ‘double whammy’ attack at Royal Family
Johnny Depp 'ripped off' incarcerated man's song, put 'his name on it'

Johnny Depp 'ripped off' incarcerated man's song, put 'his name on it'

Latest

view all