Girls’ Generation causes a stir with comeback album

Girls’ Generation is making a splash on the music charts after their highly anticipated return as a group, reports Soompi.



They dropped their seventh studio album Forever 1 on August 5 at 6 p.m. KST, marking their return as an eight-member group in five years.

As soon as the album was released, it topped the iTunes charts in numerous countries.

Forever 1 is No.1 in 31 different regions like United Arab Emirates, India, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Finland, and more.

The album shot at the top of Q Music’s digital album sales chart in China and Recochoku’s daily album ranking in Japan.

The title track Forever 1 ranked on top of more than one real-time chart in Korea.

Girls’ Generation’s sixth studio album Holiday Night was released in 2017 after which the group took a break and ventured into solo pursuits.

Check out the MV here:







