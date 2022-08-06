Kanye West and children happy over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split?

Kanye West would surely be happy after her estranged wife Kim Kardashain's reported split with her comedian beau Pete Davidson.

The pair reportedly called it quits earlier this week after nine months of dating. Kardashian and Davidson’s unexpected romance began after her inaugural hosting gig on “SNL” in early October 2021. However, the mum-of-four waited until March to post Davidson on her Instagram page.

The American rapper's prayers and efforts seem to be successful as he previously claimed that God will bring him and estranged wife Kim Kardashian "back together."

Last year, the 44-year-old vowed to reconcile with his ex, stating that "everything can be redeemed." He went on to claim he would be "changing the narrative" around his marriage, and would not allow Tv show to "write the narrative on my family."

During a five-minute Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye discussed his marriage once again, admitting that he had "embarrassed" Kim by publicly supporting Donald Trump during his run for presidency.

There are also reports that Kim and Kanye's four children - North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 - also want their parents to stay together.

Kanye West would surely be smiling after knowing about Kim and Pete's split but his hopes for a reconciliation with his estranged wife of nearly seven years aren't looking likely, as an insider claims that the divorce is moving forward, and they are focusing on co-parenting.