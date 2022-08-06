 
Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner

Spice Girls member Geri Horner is celebrating a milestone birthday today (Saturday, August 6, 2022), and Posh Spice Victoria Beckham sent to former band member best wishes for her day.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Victoria wished Geri Horner aka Ginger Spice a very happy 50th birthday.

David Beckham's sweetheart shared a photo of the pair hugging when they were much younger. Victoria wrote: "Happy Birthday @therealgerihalliwell! Hope you have the best day!" She also added emojis of a crown and mini hearts, signifying the closeness of the pair. 

Halliwell was a member of the Spice Girls, one of the most successful bands of all time: Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm (kneeling), aka Scary, Posh, Ginger, Baby and Sporty.

The Spice Girls were architects of the pro-feminist and empowering movement, 'Girl Power'. In the band's heyday, the band enjoyed global success and sold over 100 million records worldwide; their 11 singles enjoyed 50 weeks in the top 10 whilst their four albums, which were equally well-received, were in the top 10 for 58 weeks.

