Britney Spears heartbreak as son have decided 'not seeing her right now'

Sunday Aug 07 2022
Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Britney Spears heartbreak as son have decided 'not to see her right now'

Britney Spears' sons are trying to stay away from their mother, says ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The 40-year-old pop star, who shares Preston, 16 and Jayden, 15 with Kevin, has often turned to her social media to speak about the love share holds for her sons.

Spears tied the knot with beau Sam Asghari this year-an event not attended by her children. Speaking to Daily Mail, Federline has now declared that it was in fact her sons' decision to not be at the wedding.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” K-Fed said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” Federline spoke of Spears' conservatorship battle and frequent outbursts on social media.

“It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life," he added.

