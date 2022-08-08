BTS member Suga's collab with PSY crosses 300+million YouTube views

BTS' Suga and PSY's 'That That' is the first Korean video to reach 300+ million views on YouTube

PSY's and BTS member Suga's collaboration, That That, reached a magnificent milestone on YouTube just months after its release.

On August 7, the music video for That That, produced by Suga in addition to featuring him as an artist, surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.



The music video for That That was originally released on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over 99 days and 19 hours to hit the 300 million mark.

With this, That That becomes the first K-pop music video of 2022 to reach 300 million views.

It is also PSY’s sixth music video to achieve the feat following Gangnam Style, Gentleman, Hangover, Daddy, and Oppa is Just My Style (an alternate version of Gangnam Style featuring HyunA).