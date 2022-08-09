ENHYPEN's 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' enters top 10 of Billboard 200

ENHYPEN enters the top 10 of Billboard 200 following the release of its latest album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1'

ENHYPEN set a new record on the US charts with the release of their mini album MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

On August 7, Billboard revealed that ENHYPEN has entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the very first time with the release of MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

The album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, marking its highest ranking on the Billboard 200 until now.

This also marks their fourth entry on the chart overall, following the release of BORDER: CARNIVAL which stands at No.18, DIMENSION: DILEMMA at No. 11, and DIMENSION: ANSWER at No. 13.

As reported by Luminate (formerly MRC Data), MANIFESTO: DAY 1 managed to earn a total of 39,000 equivalent album units during the first week of August.

As per Soompi, the total score for the album consisted of 38,000 traditional album sales and 1,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units which translate to 1.29 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.