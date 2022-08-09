 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

ENHYPEN's 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' enters top 10 of Billboard 200

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

ENHYPEN enters the top 10 of Billboard 200 following the release of its latest album MANIFESTO: DAY 1
ENHYPEN enters the top 10 of Billboard 200 following the release of its latest album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1'

ENHYPEN set a new record on the US charts with the release of their mini album MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

On August 7, Billboard revealed that ENHYPEN has entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the very first time with the release of MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

The album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, marking its highest ranking on the Billboard 200 until now.

This also marks their fourth entry on the chart overall, following the release of BORDER: CARNIVAL which stands at No.18, DIMENSION: DILEMMA at No. 11, and DIMENSION: ANSWER at No. 13.

As reported by Luminate (formerly MRC Data), MANIFESTO: DAY 1 managed to earn a total of 39,000 equivalent album units during the first week of August.

As per Soompi, the total score for the album consisted of 38,000 traditional album sales and 1,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units which translate to 1.29 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?
'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran

'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran
Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian
Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev
BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details

BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details
John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news

John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news
How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again

Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos
Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?

Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?
Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Latest

view all