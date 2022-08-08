Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott 

 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner has left fans stunned with her latest sartorial statement after she donned a glittery outfit inspired by the iconic Australian singer Kylie Minogue during her night out with beau Travis Scott on Sunday night.

The billionaire beauty mogul, 24, was spotted heading to the nightclub Tape in a glittery metallic silver top with a hood, which was inspired from Minogue’s outfit she wore in the music video to her 2001 hit song Can’t Get You Outta My Head.

The Kardashians star paired her silver top with a pair of mixed denim jeans and open-toed heels. She also carried a black purse in her hand and let her dark brown tresses down and covered it with the hood. The Goosebumps singer, 31, meanwhile, sported a purple T-shirt, a pair of baggy jeans, white sneakers, and black sunglasses.

The couple didn’t bring their daughter Stormi, 4, or their 6-month-old son out with them.

Kylie has accompanied the rapper to the capital for his headline gigs at the O2 Arena.

