Monday Aug 08 2022
The Festival of Troubadours gets release date: Details inside

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and shows coming month September.

The Festival of Troubadours tells the story of a wandering musician who stops by to see his son after 25 years after visiting the grave of his wife.

Now he is on his way to meet his musician friends at a festival but when his son gets to know about his declining health, he accompanies his father.

There begins a journey that could resolve their past issues from the time when the father left his son.

Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a Turkish film



