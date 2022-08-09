Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears

Prince Charles is seemingly ‘accelerating’ his royal duties training amid persistent fears regarding Queen Elizabeth’s health.

As the 96-year-old Monarch scales back her official duties and misses making an appearance at significant events, the Prince of Wales enters the spotlight.

Express reported that the BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said: “Charles will accelerate his on-the-job training.”

“With the Queen progressively withdrawing from public life, the palace is keen to show the monarchy is safe in the hands of father and son,” the outlet further added.

Meanwhile, the future King recently showed up at the Commonwealth Games in an Aston Martin convertible on his mother’s behalf.

"I remember years ago, in the 60s, when I was a teenager, minding so much about all the things that were going on,” Charles expressed on The Royal Family’s YouTube channel.

"The uprooting of trees and hedgerows and draining of wet places,” he added.