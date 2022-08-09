 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit
Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit 

Taylor Swift has addressed a 2017 copyright lawsuit that claimed she stole the lyrics of her 2014 hit song Shake It Off.

Denying the copyright infringement, the Gorgeous crooner, 32, filed the documents in federal court yesterday (August 8) and claimed she’d ‘never heard’ the song she is accused of plagiarizing.

Swift was hit with plagiarism charges in 2017 by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claim Swift cribbed her lyrics from their 2001 track, Playas Gon’ Play, performed by 3LW.

In the excerpts of motion obtained by Billboard, the Folklore singer unequivocally rejected the accusation and wrote that “the lyrics to ‘Shake It Off’ were written entirely by me”, before providing context around how they came to be included in the song.

She told the judge, “In writing the lyrics, I drew partly on experiences in my life and, in particular, unrelenting public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation, and other forms of negative personal criticism which I learned I just needed to shake off and focus on my music.”

The lawsuit against Swift was initially dropped in 2018. However, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that decision in 2019.

Now, Swift’s lawyers are hoping the judge will grant a summary judgement and avoid a jury trial.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5
Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie

Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie
Olivia Newton-John death: Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman and John Travolta pay tributes

Olivia Newton-John death: Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman and John Travolta pay tributes
Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears

Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears
Meghan Markle 'obsessively' wants to win 'young Americans' in strategic move

Meghan Markle 'obsessively' wants to win 'young Americans' in strategic move
Prince Harry is planning a 'shock drop' plan for memoir as 'firework' for royals

Prince Harry is planning a 'shock drop' plan for memoir as 'firework' for royals
William does things ‘completely different’ from Diana to ‘protect’ George

William does things ‘completely different’ from Diana to ‘protect’ George
Prince William copies Prince Harry with upcoming speech at UN assembly

Prince William copies Prince Harry with upcoming speech at UN assembly
Queen 'not afraid' to give 'cold-shoulder' to disobedient Meghan Markle on birthday

Queen 'not afraid' to give 'cold-shoulder' to disobedient Meghan Markle on birthday
'B-list' actress Meghan Markle aimed to become 'super power' with royals

'B-list' actress Meghan Markle aimed to become 'super power' with royals
Queen swift action against Prince Andrew after 'damaging' BBC sit-in laid bare

Queen swift action against Prince Andrew after 'damaging' BBC sit-in laid bare

Latest

view all