Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

Camila Cabello has finally found a new man in her life.



Recently, the Bam Bam singer was seen with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch as the couple stepped out on a coffee date in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Reportedly, this is her first relationship since her split from popstar Shawn Mendes in November 2021.

In the photos snapped by paparazzi, the Havana hit-maker was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the 31-year-old while she also gave a peck to the new boyfriend.

Camila looked pretty in a long floral-print blue dress while dating app founder kept his look simple as he donned a white T-shirt and dark green shorts.

Interestingly, the new couple appeared to be enjoying each other’s company and could not stop smiling at each other.