 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos
Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

Camila Cabello has finally found a new man in her life.

Recently, the Bam Bam singer was seen with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch as the couple stepped out on a coffee date in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Reportedly, this is her first relationship since her split from popstar Shawn Mendes in November 2021.

In the photos snapped by paparazzi, the Havana hit-maker was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the 31-year-old while she also gave a peck to the new boyfriend.

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

Camila looked pretty in a long floral-print blue dress while dating app founder kept his look simple as he donned a white T-shirt and dark green shorts.

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

Interestingly, the new couple appeared to be enjoying each other’s company and could not stop smiling at each other.

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner

Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner

Simon Cowell expresses grief over death of former 'AGT' contestant Nolan Neal

Simon Cowell expresses grief over death of former 'AGT' contestant Nolan Neal
Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’
Johnny Depp signs new lucrative deal with a French luxury fashion house

Johnny Depp signs new lucrative deal with a French luxury fashion house
Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split
Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US

Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US
Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work
Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria

Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria
William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent

William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent
Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'

Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'
Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival

Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival

Latest

view all