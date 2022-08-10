Pakistan logs 352 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan logs 352 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.File photo

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2.64%.

Country reports no coronavirus death today.

Pakistan's COVID-19 case count stands at 1,560,602.

Pakistan has logged 352 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours amid a slight countrywide uptick in the positivity ratio, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Wednesday morning.

As per the latest statistics, the new infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 13,325 samples by the national COVID regulating body.

After the new additions, the country's COVID-19 case count rose to 1,560,602 since the pandemic started in 2020. However, the coronavirus positivity rate rose to 2.64% from 2.53% yesterday.





Meanwhile, no death was reported across the country during the last 24 hours. The last coronavirus-related deaths were reported on August 8 when three patients succumbed to the disease. The total COVID-19 deaths currently stand at 30,508, according to the NIH data.

However, there are 153 Covid-19 patients being treated at the Intensive Care Units of different hospitals in the country.