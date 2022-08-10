WhatsApp web to get new emoji reaction feature

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp will roll out an updated feature of the message emoji reaction for the beta version of Windows, according to WABetaInfo.

The latest update will allow web users to react to messages with any emoji, which is, at the moment, restricted to six messages.

In the image of the web version's beta update, WABetaInfo shared that the option to react with any image will appear as a "+" beside the six emojis already available.



— WABetaInfo

"The new version of message reactions is available to all users that install the latest WhatsApp for Windows beta build from the Microsoft Store today," it added.