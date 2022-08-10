 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’
Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’

Prince Harry causes major frenzy amid fears that his strikes against the Queen ‘may still be incoming’ considering he is not backing down from taking down the rest of the Firm.

Royal author Tom Bower issued this allegation according to a report by News.com.

He began by pointing out the fact that Prince Harry “seemed willing to betray every value he formerly held dear.”

“No one realised how his hostility had grown during his conversations with John Moehringer, the ghostwriter of his memoirs,” Mr Bower pointed out.

“To earn the estimated advance of about $20 million, Harry would be expected to give Moehringer emotional confessions and secret details. These would settle his scores with his family and friends.”

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider

Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider
Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig

Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig
Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab

Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab
Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino on infamous Oscar slap: ‘Couldn’t make sense of it’

Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino on infamous Oscar slap: ‘Couldn’t make sense of it’
Raymond Briggs, the creator of The Snowman, passes away at 88

Raymond Briggs, the creator of The Snowman, passes away at 88
Pete Davidson wanted to propose Kim Kardashian for marriage: ‘Too needy’

Pete Davidson wanted to propose Kim Kardashian for marriage: ‘Too needy’
Johnny Depp features in new Dior video as he continues to be face of Sauvage

Johnny Depp features in new Dior video as he continues to be face of Sauvage

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to ex-Anne Heche’s car crash, ‘ I don’t want anyone to be hurt’

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to ex-Anne Heche’s car crash, ‘ I don’t want anyone to be hurt’

Latest

view all