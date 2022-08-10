Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’

Prince Harry causes major frenzy amid fears that his strikes against the Queen ‘may still be incoming’ considering he is not backing down from taking down the rest of the Firm.

Royal author Tom Bower issued this allegation according to a report by News.com.

He began by pointing out the fact that Prince Harry “seemed willing to betray every value he formerly held dear.”

“No one realised how his hostility had grown during his conversations with John Moehringer, the ghostwriter of his memoirs,” Mr Bower pointed out.

“To earn the estimated advance of about $20 million, Harry would be expected to give Moehringer emotional confessions and secret details. These would settle his scores with his family and friends.”