Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source

Khloe Kardashian is thrilled to see her daughter True as a doting sister to her baby brother, revealed source.



According to Entertainment Tonight report, Khloe and her ex-husband Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

A source close to the reality TV star told OK magazine that the mother of two expressed her elation over seeing her firstborn not showing any jealousy to her newborn sibling.

“She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role. She’s in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling,” source told outlet.

The source further mentioned that the Good American co-founder’s four-year-old daughter had been like a mini mommy to her baby brother as she already helped her mother with the diaper duties.

“True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister,” added the source.

Earlier, The Kardashians star also posted a smiley photo of her daughter on Instagram and captioned it, “My happy sweet girl”.



