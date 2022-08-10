 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin is now on Instagram with a private account

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin created her private Instagram account on August 9
LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin created her private Instagram account on August 9

LE SSERAFI's Huh Yunjin has recently created a private Instagram account of her own on August 9.

Yunjin shared a close up shot of herself highlighting her facial features as her very first post along with the caption, "sigh."

Check her first post!


Huh Yunjin is now the fourth member of LE SSERAFIM to have a private Instagram account, after members like Sakura, Kim Chaewon, and Kazuha,

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl band launched by Source and HYBE corporation.

It debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play Fearless.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard

Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard
Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’

Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’
Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’

Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’
Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William

Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William
Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report
Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?

Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?
'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury

'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster
Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast

Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast
Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split

Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split
‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign

‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign

Latest

view all