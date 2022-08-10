Prince Harry ‘convinced’ memoir will land Meghan Markle ‘as A-list hero’

‘Deluded’ Prince Harry has come under fire for thinking the release of his memoir will allow him the chance to become like Barack Obama.

This allegation has been made by the author of the To Di For Daily podcast, Kinset Schofield.

She made the admission to Express UK during the course of their interview and was quoted saying, “What I think he’s trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes.”

“I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that.”

“He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go.”