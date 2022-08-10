 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘convinced’ memoir will land Meghan Markle ‘as A-list hero’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Prince Harry ‘convinced’ memoir will land Meghan Markle ‘as A-list hero’
Prince Harry ‘convinced’ memoir will land Meghan Markle ‘as A-list hero’

‘Deluded’ Prince Harry has come under fire for thinking the release of his memoir will allow him the chance to become like Barack Obama.

This allegation has been made by the author of the To Di For Daily podcast, Kinset Schofield.

She made the admission to Express UK during the course of their interview and was quoted saying, “What I think he’s trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes.”

“I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that.”

“He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go.”

More From Entertainment:

Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

The reality behind Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz’s rumoured fued

The reality behind Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz’s rumoured fued
Bethenny Frankel shares unfiltered review of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line

Bethenny Frankel shares unfiltered review of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line

Pete Davidson contacting Kim Kardashian’s family, ‘begging’ for ‘another chance’

Pete Davidson contacting Kim Kardashian’s family, ‘begging’ for ‘another chance’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threatened by wild ‘prowling’ lion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threatened by wild ‘prowling’ lion
Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source
Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider

Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider
Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig

Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig
Girls Generation cancels music show promotions for one week : Here's why

Girls Generation cancels music show promotions for one week : Here's why
Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab

Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab
Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’

Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’
Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino on infamous Oscar slap: ‘Couldn’t make sense of it’

Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino on infamous Oscar slap: ‘Couldn’t make sense of it’

Latest

view all