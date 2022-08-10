 
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
South Korean crime-thriller 'Narco-Saints' coming to Netflix soon: Release date

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Find out the release date for Netflixs ‘Narco-Saints’, along with cast, trailer, and more
Netflix is bringing more movies to its viewers in the month of September, with the South Korean crime-thriller Narco-Saints sure to hook audiences.

As per reports, Narco-Saints takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service.

The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname, only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

The most recognizable cast member of Narco-Saints is Squid Game star Park Hae Soo.

Fans will get to see more of Park Hae Soo on Netflix this year in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist as Berlin.

Alongside Hae Soo, the cast also includes Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Yoo Yeon-seok.

Narco-Saints has a total of six episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 50 minutes.

Check out the trailer below: 


