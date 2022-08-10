 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
Web Desk

Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022


Netflix has finally lifted the veil on the official trailer for its original Do Revenge on August 9. The 90s-inspired movie features Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in an epic teenage tale of revenge topped with vibrant humour.

Riverdale's famed Camila Mendes is seen as Drea, the Queen Bee of her high school who is out to seek vengeance from her ex-boyfriend (Austin Abrams of Euphoria fame). 

While Stranger Things famed Maya Hawke plays Elenor is out to settle a score with a rumour-spreading mean girl who tarnished image.


Cast List:

  • Austin Abrams (Euphoria)
  • Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks)
  •  Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel)
  •  Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)
  • Ava Capri (Love, Victor)
  • Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin)
  •  Paris Berelc (The Crew)
  •  Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)
  •  Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)


Directors/Creators:

The movie is directed and Co-written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious, Someone Great, Thor: Love and Thunder) who, in an interview with Vanity Fair, said that the film’s mood board is 'overflowing', with influences of "90s staples such as Clueless, Jawbreaker, Election, Cruel Intentions, and 10 Thing I Hate About You."


Release date:

Netflix releases the movie on September 16.


Trailer:

The Hitchcock-style dark comedy centres around two high school girls who are out to take revenge. 


