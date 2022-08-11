 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

House of Hammer trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman

Two of Armie Hammer's exes speak on camera about alleged abuse at the hands of the actor in a new investigative docuseries"House of Hammer" that puts the embattled actor's private life back in the spotlight.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison share alleged messages and voice notes from Armie that detail his purported sexual and cannibalistic fantasies.

"I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use," reads one alleged message from the actor to Morrison.

The trailer also reveals an Instagram message Armie allegedly wrote to a woman in which he allegedly says he's "100% a cannibal" and "I want to eat you."

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Hollywood celebrities turning their back on Johnny Depp?

Hollywood celebrities turning their back on Johnny Depp?
Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast

Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast
Blake Lively has THIS reaction on Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham FC

Blake Lively has THIS reaction on Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham FC
Lady Gaga keeps the show going despite teddy bear thrown at her while performing live

Lady Gaga keeps the show going despite teddy bear thrown at her while performing live
Prince Harry won't try to destroy monarchy, says former butler to Prince Charles

Prince Harry won't try to destroy monarchy, says former butler to Prince Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helping to

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helping to "modernise" the Royal Family
Johnny Depp fans' tactics being used by Marilyn Manson's admirers against Evan Rachel Wood

Johnny Depp fans' tactics being used by Marilyn Manson's admirers against Evan Rachel Wood
Kylie Jenner turns 25, shares priceless throwback photos

Kylie Jenner turns 25, shares priceless throwback photos
Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard

Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard
Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’

Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’

Latest

view all