Meghan Markle’s demand for Vogue shoot revealed: ‘running through open doors’
Meghan Markle reportedly had one demand after she was named the guest editor of the September 2019 issue of British Vogue.

The photographer Peter Lindbergh told the magazine that the Duchess of Sussex only emphasized showing anyone’s freckles.

"My instructions from the Duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!'" the photographer recalled his conversation with the Suits alum.

"Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles," he said.

The magazine cover of the issue was divided into 16 boxes with each of the 15 cover stars while the 16th box was a mirror.

The mirror in September 2019 issue reflected the reader and encourage them to use their own platforms to effect change.

Meghan chose "a diverse selection of women from all walks of life" for the Forces for Change issue who focused on "impact" and raised "the bar for equality, kindness justice and open-mindedness".

