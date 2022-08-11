 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton forced to ‘take control’ after William’s ‘disastrous’ efforts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Kate Middleton was reportedly forced to ‘take control’ in the early days of dating Prince William
Kate Middleton was reportedly forced to ‘take control’ in the early days of dating Prince William

Kate Middleton was reportedly forced to ‘take control’ in the early days of dating Prince William when his efforts to win her over ‘ended in disaster’, reported Woman and Home magazine.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a penchant for cooking with Kate more than William, as revealed by Kate and Prince William themselves.

Prince William at one point admitted: “I get quite lazy about cooking because, you know, when I come back from work and stuff it’s the last thing I want to do, really, is spend or lose time cooking."

file footage

"But when I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy meals.”

“All that would happen is I’d burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she’d be sitting in the background trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So, I was quite glad she was there at the time!” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source

Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source
Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days

'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days
Melanie Lynskey shares late Brittany Murphy’s ‘heartbreaking’ viewpoint about herself

Melanie Lynskey shares late Brittany Murphy’s ‘heartbreaking’ viewpoint about herself
Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’

Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’
Prince Harry ‘begging’ for negative press amid ‘slew of unwise decisions’

Prince Harry ‘begging’ for negative press amid ‘slew of unwise decisions’

Kate Middleton ‘seamlessly fills void’ in ‘Fab Four’ after Megxit

Kate Middleton ‘seamlessly fills void’ in ‘Fab Four’ after Megxit
Meghan Markle slammed by royal fans after friend calls her ‘Princess’

Meghan Markle slammed by royal fans after friend calls her ‘Princess’
Kim Kardashian's new pics with Kylie Jenner spark reactions

Kim Kardashian's new pics with Kylie Jenner spark reactions
Princess Anne to ‘take back seat’ under Charles’ reign

Princess Anne to ‘take back seat’ under Charles’ reign
Prince Harry to ‘return’ to UK with ‘new role’ without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry to ‘return’ to UK with ‘new role’ without Meghan Markle?

Prince Charles ‘pretty terrified’ of the moment he’ll become king

Prince Charles ‘pretty terrified’ of the moment he’ll become king

Latest

view all