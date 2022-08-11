Meghan Markle slammed by royal fans after friend calls her ‘Princess’

file footage

Meghan Markle and a friend of hers are being slammed by royal fans online after the pal referred to the Duchess of Sussex as a ‘Princess’ in a recent social media post.

The post in question was shared by actor Tyler Perry in honour of Meghan’s 41st birthday last week, with a picture and caption that said: “I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now.”

“It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan,” Perry concluded his message.

Meghan Markle and her friend were slammed online after the pal referred to her as a 'Princess'

The caption immediately set off a royal conundrum online, with several enthusiasts taking to the comments section to bash Perry and Meghan.

One wrote, “No, sadly her titles are Duchess/Baroness/Countess,” while another noted, “She’s no Princess and he will never be King.”

Yet another royal fan said: “Not Princess Meghan no matter how hard you try.”

It is pertinent to note that Meghan received birthday wishes from royal family members as well, with Kate Middleton and Prince William also taking to social media to wish her a happy birthday despite their alleged ongoing rift.



