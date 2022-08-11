 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slammed by royal fans after friend calls her ‘Princess’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle and a friend of hers are being slammed by royal fans online after the pal referred to the Duchess of Sussex as a ‘Princess’ in a recent social media post.

The post in question was shared by actor Tyler Perry in honour of Meghan’s 41st birthday last week, with a picture and caption that said: “I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now.”

“It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan,” Perry concluded his message.

Meghan Markle and her friend were slammed online after the pal referred to her as a Princess
Meghan Markle and her friend were slammed online after the pal referred to her as a 'Princess'

The caption immediately set off a royal conundrum online, with several enthusiasts taking to the comments section to bash Perry and Meghan.

One wrote, “No, sadly her titles are Duchess/Baroness/Countess,” while another noted, “She’s no Princess and he will never be King.”

Yet another royal fan said: “Not Princess Meghan no matter how hard you try.”

It is pertinent to note that Meghan received birthday wishes from royal family members as well, with Kate Middleton and Prince William also taking to social media to wish her a happy birthday despite their alleged ongoing rift.


More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’

Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’
Kate Middleton ‘seamlessly fills void’ in ‘Fab Four’ after Megxit

Kate Middleton ‘seamlessly fills void’ in ‘Fab Four’ after Megxit
Kate Middleton forced to ‘take control’ after William’s ‘disastrous’ efforts

Kate Middleton forced to ‘take control’ after William’s ‘disastrous’ efforts
Kim Kardashian's new pics with Kylie Jenner spark reactions

Kim Kardashian's new pics with Kylie Jenner spark reactions
Princess Anne to ‘take back seat’ under Charles’ reign

Princess Anne to ‘take back seat’ under Charles’ reign
Prince Harry to ‘return’ to UK with ‘new role’ without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry to ‘return’ to UK with ‘new role’ without Meghan Markle?

Prince Charles ‘pretty terrified’ of the moment he’ll become king

Prince Charles ‘pretty terrified’ of the moment he’ll become king
Netflix drops trailer of 'Fakes': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops trailer of 'Fakes': Cast, Release Date, more
Harry, Meghan to receive award for advocating for Afghan refugees

Harry, Meghan to receive award for advocating for Afghan refugees
Britney Spears' ex K-Fed posting videos of her yelling at sons deemed ‘terrible, disgusting!’

Britney Spears' ex K-Fed posting videos of her yelling at sons deemed ‘terrible, disgusting!’
Meghan Markle’s demand for Vogue shoot revealed: ‘running through open doors’

Meghan Markle’s demand for Vogue shoot revealed: ‘running through open doors’
Prince William has inherited 'good qualities' of Princess Diana: Video goes viral

Prince William has inherited 'good qualities' of Princess Diana: Video goes viral

Latest

view all