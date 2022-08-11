Amber Heard’s parties compared to ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’

An attendee from Amber Heard’s secret billionaire parties finally speaks out about the ‘snake pit’ she’d enter.

The source, with the pseudonym Gia, recalled everything in detail to House In Habit.

According to her claims, Amber often invited her to ‘bizarre’ parties where there would be “intimate dynamics between Heard and Musk.”

“the circle they ran with, she compared to a ‘snake pit’” and found that she was “lucky enough to escape.”

The parties sounded “straight out of a Kubrick production” and featured “blindfolded participants” who “met at a designed spot, and were shuttled to a remote location where cell phones were confiscated at the door, and nude women danged from treetops secured by harnesses, with bags over their heads.”

During her first ever party, Gia recalled feeling like “you could not ‘just leave’ if you wanted,” because “you were expected to see it through in its entirety.”