 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s parties compared to ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Amber Heard’s parties compared to ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’
Amber Heard’s parties compared to ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’

An attendee from Amber Heard’s secret billionaire parties finally speaks out about the ‘snake pit’ she’d enter.

The source, with the pseudonym Gia, recalled everything in detail to House In Habit.

According to her claims, Amber often invited her to ‘bizarre’ parties where there would be “intimate dynamics between Heard and Musk.”

“the circle they ran with, she compared to a ‘snake pit’” and found that she was “lucky enough to escape.”

The parties sounded “straight out of a Kubrick production” and featured “blindfolded participants” who “met at a designed spot, and were shuttled to a remote location where cell phones were confiscated at the door, and nude women danged from treetops secured by harnesses, with bags over their heads.”

During her first ever party, Gia recalled feeling like “you could not ‘just leave’ if you wanted,” because “you were expected to see it through in its entirety.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using body doubles to ‘combat’ security risk?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using body doubles to ‘combat’ security risk?
Britain ‘refusing to cave in’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet

Britain ‘refusing to cave in’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito
‘Insistent’ Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: report

‘Insistent’ Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: report
Prince Harry ‘pulling a Beyoncé’ with memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘pulling a Beyoncé’ with memoir: report
Johnny Depp's first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet

Johnny Depp's first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet
Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split

Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split
Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’

Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’
Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report

Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about struggling with loneliness: ‘Nobody understood me’

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about struggling with loneliness: ‘Nobody understood me’
Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?

Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?
Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson

Latest

view all