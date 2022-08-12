 
Meghan Markle's manager 'green lit relationship' with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle reportedly had Prince Harry researched by her manager before their relationship become public.

These revelations come straight from Meghan Markle’s former manager Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, in an interview with Tom Bower. 

The manager admitted, “As Meghan carried on whispering with excitement, Nelthorpe-Cowne interrupted, ‘Do you know what you’re doing? Do you know anything about him?’ Meghan replied, ‘I’ve googled Harry. I’ve gone deeply into his life’.”

He also added, “Nelthorpe-Cowne was left in no doubt that Meghan had carefully researched every aspect of Harry and his past life. She understood precisely the man she was meeting: needy, volatile, unhappy and seeking a soulmate.” 

