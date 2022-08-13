Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'surprise' with fresh legal drama: 'More harm than good'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told their involvement in legal battles will not help build brand image.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have launched multiple battles eversince they quit UK in 2020, have found himself in a fresh security row.

Speaking on the Royally Us podcast, royal expert Christine Ross said: “We thought maybe they were learning that these lawsuits can often bring more harm than good, so I’m surprised to see another one.



“I would hope that this one would have enough meat behind it to generate a positive outcome for him.

“Otherwise, If we keep seeing all these lawsuits that just keep digging up stories, creating news headlines, creating more drama and they lose - then it’s just all for nothing.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has launched another legal battle against the Home Office in a bid to have himself and family privately funded security upon their future visit in the UK.