Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed

Prince Harry has reportedly been planning for his tell-all memoir to unmask the “faceless people behind the scenes pulling the levers” to Queen Elizabeth.

Royal commentator Richard Eden issued this shocking revelation to experts.

He made the admissions on the Mail+ Palace Confidential podcast and started off by admitting, “They’ve always seen [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] as this negative, force in the background.”

“Everything is always blamed on them. Perhaps [this book] will give a different side of things.”

The Mail on Sunday’s Kate Mansey later chimed in to offer some insight of her own and alleged, “I think there is a slight apprehension – [they] like being the faceless people behind the scenes pulling the levers.”