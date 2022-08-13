 
David, Victoria Beckham amazing advice to newlyweds Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

David Beckham and his ladylove Victoria Beckham had some amazing advice for their son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

During an interview with E! News, the aspiring chef, 23, shared the golden words his parents shared with him and his bride about marriage.

"Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working," Brooklyn revealed the words of wisdom he received from his mom and dad.

"Just try and have fun," he added when asked about their last bit of advice.

Further gushing over his blissful married life, Brooklyn said, "I have my best mate with me all the time. So, it's amazing."

He went on to talk about his latest tattoo he got as a tribute for Nicola which featured her eyes on the back of his neck.

"My wife has gorgeous eyes, and I was like, 'Why not?'" Brooklyn noted.

The photographer-turned-cook previously discussed the ongoing rumour of an alleged feud between his wife and mother with Vogue, insisting, "everyone gets along.”

"I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down,” he said of the speculations. "But everyone gets along, which is good."

Nicola also denied having any issues with her mother-in-law while adding that she thinks the rumours started when she did not wear Victoria’s designed dress on her wedding day.

