Shakira wants to move to Miami, leaving behind personal troubles

Shakira is planning to live full-time in Miami, leaving behind the personal troubles with the father of her children Gerard Piqué.

Sources told Page Six that Colombian superstar Shakira, 45, wants to hightail it out of Barcelona and live her life in Miami.

Not only is she in the midst of a contentious breakup and custody battle with the father of her children, Barcelona FC soccer player Gerard Piqué, 35, but the Waka Waka singer is also facing up to eight years in jail after Spanish authorities accused her of tax fraud.

In Miami Beach, she has close family and friends to rally around her and provide much needed support. Plus, a very private and palatial, waterfront mansion. Family friend and Douglas Elliman realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez calls the town Shakira’s “refuge.”

“Miami is her home,” Martinez, who works with Shakira’s brother Antonio on the singer’s local real estate holdings, told The Post. “Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew, too. She doesn’t have any family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona.”



