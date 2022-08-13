Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her mother’s last piece of advice before tragic death

Megan Thee Stallion recently shared how she’s been dealing with the loss of her mother.



Speaking with Ebro and Nadeska on Apple Music 1 via PEOPLE, the rapper revealed that she’s been living her life by her mum’s advice.

“I just be taking it day by day and I be like 'Lord, thank you for getting me up out this bed' because sometimes I just wanna say 'I’ll lay here for another hour, I'm not going.' And then I be, 'No, you're Megan Thee Stallion… you gotta take care of you,’” said the 27-year-old.

Megan, whose mum died in March 2019 due to brain cancer, mentioned, “At this point in my life, I really realised that my mama was really driving the car for a long time. I didn't even have to think about too many things when mama was with me.”

The Body hit-maker added that her mother, before her death, left the singer with valuable life lessons.

“My mum was like, ‘Just because I'm sick that doesn’t mean you are not supposed to be going to do your work. You got to a show tomorrow,’” recalled the singer.

“My mum said, don’t stop, so then I just did that literally, and I am here today,” she concluded.