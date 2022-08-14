 
Sunday Aug 14 2022
'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Author and journalist Omid Scobie has urged the UK government to reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late.

Scobie is the co-author of the royal couple's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom." He says he is writing another book on Harry and Meghan which would be released next year.

Writing for Yahoo News, Omid Scobie said,"The safety of others should never be up for debate. The Duke of Sussex and Home Office may not see eye to eye, but there’s only one acceptable solution to this fight: reinstate Harry’s security at his own expense—before it’s too late."

The Duke of Sussex is engaged in a legal battle with the Home Office over his security.

Prince Harry, who is settled in California along with his wife and children, argues he and his family won't be safe during their visit to the UK.


