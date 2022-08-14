Former royal bodyguard reveals why Prince Harry moved to US

Princess Diana's love of the United States has compelled Prince Harry to move there, former royal bodyguard Lee Sansum has claimed.

Prince Harry's mother had plan to move to the US that also influenced the Duke to move there with his wife Meghan Markle.



He said: “This trauma happened when the building blocks for life were being formulated. His mother saw America as a place of sanctuary. He will be drawing on his experiences from then.”

As whispers continue to spread over what Harry's book may include, it's being speculated that the memoir will focus heavily on his anguish following his mother’s death in August 1997.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in early 2020 and lived in US mogul Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills home for three months before moving to their own mansion in Montecito, where they feel like home with their children Archie and Lillibet.