 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Former royal bodyguard reveals why Prince Harry moved to US

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Former royal bodyguard reveals why Prince Harry moved to US

Princess Diana's love of the United States has compelled Prince Harry to move there, former royal bodyguard Lee Sansum has claimed.

Prince Harry's mother had plan to move to the US that also influenced the Duke to move there with his wife Meghan Markle.

He said: “This trauma happened when the building blocks for life were being formulated. His mother saw America as a place of sanctuary. He will be drawing on his experiences from then.”

As whispers continue to spread over what Harry's book may include, it's being speculated that the memoir will focus heavily on his anguish following his mother’s death in August 1997.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in early 2020 and lived in US mogul Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills home for three months before moving to their own mansion in Montecito, where they feel like home with their children Archie and Lillibet.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry to 'put forward their side' after 'Revenge' book

Meghan and Harry to 'put forward their side' after 'Revenge' book
Meghan Markle still not over Katy Perry's comment on her 2018 wedding dress

Meghan Markle still not over Katy Perry's comment on her 2018 wedding dress
Prince William warned of crucial ‘death trap’ ahead of US trip

Prince William warned of crucial ‘death trap’ ahead of US trip
Princess Anne could defy Prince Charles' attempt to slim down monarchy

Princess Anne could defy Prince Charles' attempt to slim down monarchy
Queen ‘so tired’ of ‘never ending scandal’ of Royal Family members

Queen ‘so tired’ of ‘never ending scandal’ of Royal Family members
Prince William offered heartfelt advice to late Dame Deborah James’ children

Prince William offered heartfelt advice to late Dame Deborah James’ children

Kate Middleton was harassed by photographers before she married to William

Kate Middleton was harassed by photographers before she married to William
Meghan Markle's fans fires back at Lady Antonia Fraser for her comments about the Duchess

Meghan Markle's fans fires back at Lady Antonia Fraser for her comments about the Duchess
Travis Scott’s grand romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner leaves fans in awe

Travis Scott’s grand romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner leaves fans in awe
Britney Spears flaunts her stunning fashion collection, reveals how she got bruises

Britney Spears flaunts her stunning fashion collection, reveals how she got bruises

Prince Charles persuaded Margaret Thatcher to give £3.5m to landowners

Prince Charles persuaded Margaret Thatcher to give £3.5m to landowners
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy

Latest

view all