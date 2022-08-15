India dismisses four employees in IIOJK for 'anti-national' activities

An aerial view shows residential houses in Srinagar, September 20, 2019. — Reuters/File

Four govt employees in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir sacked.

India claims sacked teachers were "radicalising" students.

India blames Pakistan for stoking unrest in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

SRINAGAR: India on Saturday sacked four government employees in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), citing their involvement in activities "prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state".

One of those dismissed is the son of the leader of a group of Kashmiri freedom fighters in the occupied Himalayan territory.

Also dismissed were two professors at Kashmir University that the administration claims were "radicalising students", and a woman working in rural development that the administration says was funding "anti-India" activities.

"They have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state," senior government officials said, adding that all four employees were dismissed immediately.



India blames Pakistan for stoking unrest in Muslim-majority Kashmir and has stepped up pressure on Pakistan in recent years.

In the past year, the administration in IIOJK has terminated the contracts of at least 30 government employees under a law which enables it to sack employees without an inquiry.



Reuters was not able to reach any of the dismissed employees for comment.