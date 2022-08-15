 
Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared exciting news with his fans amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal.

The world’s richest person took to Twitter on Sunday and announced that his company Tesla has made over three million cars of that total, Tesla Shanghai factory has made one million electric vehicles.

Musk tweeted, “Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M.”

He shared the good news days after he sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings published last week.

The Tesla boss sold some 7.9 million shares between August 5 and 9, according to filings published on the Securities and Exchange Commission´s website.

"In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don´t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musk wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.

Twitter is locked in a legal battle with the mercurial Tesla boss over his effort to walk away from the April agreement to buy the company, and a judge has ordered that a trial will begin in October.

Musk has filed a countersuit, accusing Twitter of fraud and alleging the social media platform misled him about key aspects of its business before he agreed to a $44 billion buyout.

