Security forces gun down terrorist involved in JUI-F leader's killing in North Waziristan

Security forces conduct intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali.

ISPR says terrorist was involved in killing of JUI-F leader Qari Sami.

Military's media wing says ammunition, weapons recovered.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down a terrorist involved in the killing of a JUI-F leader during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that as the security forces conducted the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists.

As a result, not only the terrorist was killed, but weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the person, the military's media wing said.

The ISPR further added that the terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.



The military's media wing added that the terrorist was also involved in the targeted killing of Qari Sami in the North Waziristan District — which took place last month.

JUI-F's Sami and Hafiz Nauman were shot in July after gunmen riding motorcycle ambushed their vehicle in the Eidak area in the Mir Ali tehsil. Sami was an administrator at a religious seminary in the area and a local leader of the JUI-F.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the military's media wing added.