 
pakistan
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Gill challenges sedition case filed against him in IHC

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in court during a hearing of a sedition case filed against him. — Screengrab
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in court during a hearing of a sedition case filed against him. — Screengrab

  • "Sedition case was filed just to satisfy political agenda of federal govt," says Shahbaz Gill.
  • Accuses police of booking him at federal government's behest.
  • Says that case registered against him is based on malice.

Senior PTI leader and Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill on Monday moved the Islamabad High Court against the sedition case filed against him, accusing the police of booking him at the federal government's behest.

In the fresh plea, Gill has sought dismissal of the FIR lodged against him, claiming that the case is based on malice. 

"Islamabad Police registered the case to show its loyalty to the government. The case was filed just to satisfy the political agenda of the federal government," the plea stated.

Related items

Earlier, the IHC issued a notice to Gill on the federal government's plea against the rejection of an extension in his physical remand sought under a separate plea in a sedition case.

Islamabad Advocate-General Jahangir Jadoon on Saturday (August 13), pleaded to the court to rule out the district and sessions court's decision and grant an extension in Gill's physical remand.

The case

Gill was arrested last Tuesday afternoon from Banigala Chowk in the capital a day after making controversial remarks on a private TV channel. He was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the Pakistan Army.

A treason case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot if rioting be committed; if not committed), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), among others.

More From Pakistan:

Man in KP booked for filming women on park's ride

Man in KP booked for filming women on park's ride
Nawaz Sharif to return in September, claims Javed Latif

Nawaz Sharif to return in September, claims Javed Latif
PTI fully supports Shahbaz Gill, affirms Fawad Chaudhry

PTI fully supports Shahbaz Gill, affirms Fawad Chaudhry
Security forces gun down terrorist involved in JUI-F leader's killing in North Waziristan

Security forces gun down terrorist involved in JUI-F leader's killing in North Waziristan
Karachi weather update: Heavy rains expected to hit city again

Karachi weather update: Heavy rains expected to hit city again
Fed up of noisy August 14 celebrations, Pakistani man seeks ban on honking toy horns

Fed up of noisy August 14 celebrations, Pakistani man seeks ban on honking toy horns
Rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in 10th successive session

Rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in 10th successive session
In pictures: Pakistan lights up in flag colours to celebrate Independence Day

In pictures: Pakistan lights up in flag colours to celebrate Independence Day
IHC serves notice to Shahbaz Gill on plea against dismissal of physical remand

IHC serves notice to Shahbaz Gill on plea against dismissal of physical remand
This is what new local government set-up may look like in Karachi

This is what new local government set-up may look like in Karachi
Pakistan debuts its first electric car — NUR-E 75

Pakistan debuts its first electric car — NUR-E 75
No end in sight to misery of Balochistan as rain kills another 10

No end in sight to misery of Balochistan as rain kills another 10

Latest

view all