 
Sci-Tech
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
TDTech desk

What's new way to be yourself on WhatsApp?

By
TDTech desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Silhouettes holding mobile phones are seen in front of a screen with WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File
WhatsApp has recently announced work in progress on a new feature which will allow the users to set up an avatar to use as their profile photo, WABetainfo reported.

With this feature, the users could create an avatar — possibly like the ones on Snapchat, to be themselves in a new way without showing their actual pictures.

— Screengrab
— Screengrab

As shown in the screengrab provided by the WhatsApp news tracker, users will be able to create a perfect avatar for them through customisation. Moreover, there will be an option to chose the colour of the avatar's background.

The feature will be available to WhatsApp's Android, iOS, and Desktop beta versions.

However, the date for its release is still unknown and it will probably be rolled out in a very distant future as the company is at an initial stage of developing this feature, WABetainfo said.

