Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reveals the 'in between' pregnancy stage is 'least fun'

Chrissy Teigen is making sure to document her latest pregnancy on her social media handles.

The Cravings author, 36. Took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a gorgeous shot of her blossoming baby bump while getting ready for a photoshoot.

Dressed in a gorgeous black mini skirt, matching bra top, and a black blazer, Teigen posed for a candid snap while getting glammed up her hair and makeup.





In the caption, the Lip Sync Battle wrote, “the in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!”

Teigen, who announced her latest pregnancy on Aug. 3, after two years of experiencing a traumatic miscarriage, took to her IG Story earlier this week and shared a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound.

"Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," she captioned the photo. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.