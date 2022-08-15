 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reveals the 'in between' pregnancy stage is 'least fun'

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reveals the in between pregnancy stage is least fun
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reveals the 'in between' pregnancy stage is 'least fun'

Chrissy Teigen is making sure to document her latest pregnancy on her social media handles.

The Cravings author, 36. Took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a gorgeous shot of her blossoming baby bump while getting ready for a photoshoot.

Dressed in a gorgeous black mini skirt, matching bra top, and a black blazer, Teigen posed for a candid snap while getting glammed up her hair and makeup.


In the caption, the Lip Sync Battle wrote, “the in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!”

Teigen, who announced her latest pregnancy on Aug. 3, after two years of experiencing a traumatic miscarriage, took to her IG Story earlier this week and shared a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound.

"Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," she captioned the photo. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard on hunt for a new beau after being shunned by Elon Musk?

Amber Heard on hunt for a new beau after being shunned by Elon Musk?
Victoria Beckham surprises fans with husband David’s ‘hot’ snap

Victoria Beckham surprises fans with husband David’s ‘hot’ snap

‘D-lister’ Meghan Markle’s ‘racism narrative’ is ‘tiring’ the UK: ‘Love traditions’

‘D-lister’ Meghan Markle’s ‘racism narrative’ is ‘tiring’ the UK: ‘Love traditions’
Adele gushes over 40-year-old beau Rich Paul: ‘love of my life’

Adele gushes over 40-year-old beau Rich Paul: ‘love of my life’
Netflix's 'High Heat' release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix's 'High Heat' release date, cast, trailer and more
Kate Middleton warned about ‘obvious danger’ after Queen’s demise

Kate Middleton warned about ‘obvious danger’ after Queen’s demise
Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’

Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’
Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’

Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’
Kim Kardashian fan! South Korean woman undergoes 15 surgeries to look like the model

Kim Kardashian fan! South Korean woman undergoes 15 surgeries to look like the model
Britney Spears ‘relieved’ on ex-hubby’s jail sentence but thinks it’s not ‘long enough’

Britney Spears ‘relieved’ on ex-hubby’s jail sentence but thinks it’s not ‘long enough’
Prince Harry wants to be a leader like Barack Obama?

Prince Harry wants to be a leader like Barack Obama?
Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University

Latest

view all