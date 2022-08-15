 
pakistan
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Ahmed Subhan

Foreign tourists harassed in Islamabad on Independence Day

By
Ahmed Subhan

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Men harass and surround foreign tourists in Islamabad. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @islamabadviews
Men harass and surround foreign tourists in Islamabad. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @islamabadviews
  • Tourists include two women and one man. 
  • Police say incident took place at Pakistan Monument in Shakarparian.
  • "No one complained to the administration present at the site of the incident", police say.

ISLAMABAD: In another horrifying incident, three foreign tourists, including two women, were harassed in Shakarparian in the federal capital. 

According to the police, the incident took place at the Pakistan Monument. The police said that they have not yet received any complaints to investigate the incident. 

"No one complained to the administration present at the site of the incident", the police added.

Related items

Islamabad Updates, a Twitter page that posts about different issues in the city, shared three videos of the incident in which more than a dozen men could be seen harassing the tourists by surrounding them. The three foreigners, especially the women, could be seen visibly disturbed and uncomfortable because of the undue attention. 

"Boys misbehaving with foreign tourists on the occasion of #Pakistan's #IndependenceDay in Shakarparian, #Islamabad. Authorities must identify and punish the culprits," the video caption said.

The videos triggered a strong reaction from netizens, with most people asking the authorities concerned to initiate an investigation and take action against the culprits involved. 

More From Pakistan:

Over 40,000 Pakistani students celebrate their CIE results

Over 40,000 Pakistani students celebrate their CIE results
In 2022, Pakistan finds itself mired in its latest economic crisis: PM Shehbaz

In 2022, Pakistan finds itself mired in its latest economic crisis: PM Shehbaz
IHC prevents police from arresting PM's aide Attaullah Tarar

IHC prevents police from arresting PM's aide Attaullah Tarar
Plane from India lands at Karachi airport

Plane from India lands at Karachi airport
Man in KP booked for filming women on park's ride

Man in KP booked for filming women on park's ride
PML-N says Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September

PML-N says Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September
Shahbaz Gill challenges sedition case filed against him in IHC

Shahbaz Gill challenges sedition case filed against him in IHC

PTI fully supports Shahbaz Gill, affirms Fawad Chaudhry

PTI fully supports Shahbaz Gill, affirms Fawad Chaudhry
Security forces gun down terrorist involved in JUI-F leader's killing in North Waziristan

Security forces gun down terrorist involved in JUI-F leader's killing in North Waziristan
Karachi weather update: Heavy rains expected to hit city again

Karachi weather update: Heavy rains expected to hit city again
Fed up of noisy August 14 celebrations, Pakistani man seeks ban on honking toy horns

Fed up of noisy August 14 celebrations, Pakistani man seeks ban on honking toy horns
Rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in 10th successive session

Rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in 10th successive session

Latest

view all