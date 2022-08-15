Foreign tourists harassed in Islamabad on Independence Day

Men harass and surround foreign tourists in Islamabad. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @islamabadviews

Tourists include two women and one man.

Police say incident took place at Pakistan Monument in Shakarparian.

"No one complained to the administration present at the site of the incident", police say.

ISLAMABAD: In another horrifying incident, three foreign tourists, including two women, were harassed in Shakarparian in the federal capital.

According to the police, the incident took place at the Pakistan Monument. The police said that they have not yet received any complaints to investigate the incident.

"No one complained to the administration present at the site of the incident", the police added.

Islamabad Updates, a Twitter page that posts about different issues in the city, shared three videos of the incident in which more than a dozen men could be seen harassing the tourists by surrounding them. The three foreigners, especially the women, could be seen visibly disturbed and uncomfortable because of the undue attention.



"Boys misbehaving with foreign tourists on the occasion of #Pakistan's #IndependenceDay in Shakarparian, #Islamabad. Authorities must identify and punish the culprits," the video caption said.

The videos triggered a strong reaction from netizens, with most people asking the authorities concerned to initiate an investigation and take action against the culprits involved.

