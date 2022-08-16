 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
AFP

R&B singer R. Kelly back in court this week

By
AFP

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Washington: Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, who is serving a 30-year sentence for sex offenses, is back in court this week facing further charges.

Jury selection began on Monday in the latest case, which is being tried in the 55-year-old´s hometown of Chicago.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted in New York in September of recruiting teenagers and women for sex.

Also facing charges are Kelly´s former manager, Derrel McDavid, and an ex-employee, Milton "June" Brown. The trial is expected to last around four weeks.

As jury selection began, Kelly´s attorney Jennifer Bonjean filed a motion asking that anyone who watched a documentary called "Surviving R. Kelly" be disqualified from service.

Kelly also faces prosecution in two other state jurisdictions.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas celebrates 33rd birthday with wife Sophie Turner and the Beckhams in Miami

Joe Jonas celebrates 33rd birthday with wife Sophie Turner and the Beckhams in Miami

Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'

Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'
Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?

Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?
Diana's doc makers defend capturing tragic death of late Princess

Diana's doc makers defend capturing tragic death of late Princess
Angelina Jolie flaunts summer fashion goals on grocery shopping with son Knox

Angelina Jolie flaunts summer fashion goals on grocery shopping with son Knox
Johnny Depp may return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ after Amber Heard win: Mads Mikkelsen

Johnny Depp may return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ after Amber Heard win: Mads Mikkelsen
Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks split after three years, source claims

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks split after three years, source claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble
Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, ‘til I die’

Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, ‘til I die’
Adele opens up about the ‘worst moment’ of her career: ‘Devastating’

Adele opens up about the ‘worst moment’ of her career: ‘Devastating’
Ezra Miller opens up on seeking treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’

Ezra Miller opens up on seeking treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’
Ben Affleck's past may put his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in jeopardy

Ben Affleck's past may put his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in jeopardy

Latest

view all