Brooklyn Beckham has internet in fits for recent claims over double-barrelled names

Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Brooklyn Beckham attracted attention of netizens yet again over his latest comments that he and wife Nicola Peltz “invented a new thing” when they combined their surnames after tying the knot.

In an interview with Variety, the buddy chef explained why he and his ladylove chose to have a double-barrelled name after exchanging vows.

“We had this idea - we kind of combined our last names,” he told the outlet. “I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around.”

However, a number of social media users pointed out that combining surnames after wedding is not something new as the concept has been around for quite some time now.

“Maybe don’t tell the Pelz Beckhams, but my parents-in-law did this in 1940,” a Twitter user commented on the amusing claim.

“As if I’ve not had a double barrel surname for the last 31 years,” another wrote while someone else asked, “Does Brooklyn Beckham think he invented double barrelled names?”

“Brooklyn Beckham introducing double barrel surnames to the world is akin to Alexandra Burke bringing ‘elephant in the room’ to the UK,” another chimed in.

However, some users noted that Brooklyn simply meant that he and Nicola “invented” the "new family name" not the whole concept.

“People are being purposely obtuse,” one user said. “Obviously he meant creating their new family name and not introducing the concept”.

