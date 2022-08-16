 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Serena Williams engages in thoughtful conversation with Selena Gomez: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Serena Williams opened up about a personal subject surrounding her mental health and spoke about how he dealt with it.

In an Instagram clip shared by Selena Gomez on Monday, the pair dove into the topic of "mental fitness" while engaging in a thoughtful conversation for the former Disney star's mental health platform, Wondermind.

"Mental fitness for me is just really learning [ing] to shut down," Williams, 40, said. "And you know I did this years ago before even mental health was a topic among everyone's mind."

"It was more just like, alright, I'm shutting myself down today. Just subconsciously, it was something I've always done," she continued. "And so now that I know that it's so important to just put yourself first, especially mentally, I always have shut down moments. I have serious boundaries and I don't let anyone cross those boundaries."

"For me, it's so important to make sure, every day, I have a period of, like ... it's so bad, because I really don't do anything for me, I'm terrible at that! And I've said it time and time again – I'm working on it. But more or less, at least prioritizing what I need to do," added Williams, before concluding, "And then when I'm turned off, I'm turned off."


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer
Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers

Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz rift: Real reason revealed

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz rift: Real reason revealed
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash
Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'

Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'
Dua Lipa smartly rejects fan’s marriage proposal, video goes viral

Dua Lipa smartly rejects fan’s marriage proposal, video goes viral
Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer

Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer
Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe
'Purple Hearts' star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

'Purple Hearts' star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix
Twilight's Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales welcome their second child

Twilight's Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales welcome their second child
Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Latest

view all