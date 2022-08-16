 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Washington has no interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claims expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Washington has no interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claims expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "largely" been "ignored" by Washington as the Duchess attempts to forge a role in politics.

Royal expert Daniela Elser claimed that the "international community" were hardly "turning up in droves" to hear the Duke's UN speech in New York.

Meanwhile, Washington has ignored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the same time Meghan is said to be trying to make her way in US politics, according to Elser.

She said: "Meghan’s cold-calling of senators about paid parental leave last year went down about as well as a gluten and dairy-free scone at a Buckingham Palace garden party and the Duchess has yet to emerge as any sort of power player ahead of the midterm elections later this year."

Harry's wife has failed to cement herself in US politics. Elser said: "In late June, the former actress took part in a conversation with feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem for Vogue after the horrendous quashing of abortion protection, saying: 'Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to D.C. together soon'."

"Nearly two months on, the Duchess has yet to turn up inside the Beltway," Elser added.

Harry and Meghan have proven "totally unsuccessful at making themselves matter in the corridors of power in Washington, New York, Silicon Valley or Los Angeles," said Daniela Elser.

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat has ‘important’ message for fans who criticised her for shaving her head

Doja Cat has ‘important’ message for fans who criticised her for shaving her head
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will not’ bring Archie, Lilibet to meet Queen in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will not’ bring Archie, Lilibet to meet Queen in UK
Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer
Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers

Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers
Serena Williams engages in thoughtful conversation with Selena Gomez: Watch

Serena Williams engages in thoughtful conversation with Selena Gomez: Watch
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz rift: Real reason revealed

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz rift: Real reason revealed
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash
Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'

Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'
Dua Lipa smartly rejects fan’s marriage proposal, video goes viral

Dua Lipa smartly rejects fan’s marriage proposal, video goes viral
Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer

Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer
Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe

Latest

view all