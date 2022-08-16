Washington has no interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claims expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "largely" been "ignored" by Washington as the Duchess attempts to forge a role in politics.

Royal expert Daniela Elser claimed that the "international community" were hardly "turning up in droves" to hear the Duke's UN speech in New York.



Meanwhile, Washington has ignored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the same time Meghan is said to be trying to make her way in US politics, according to Elser.

She said: "Meghan’s cold-calling of senators about paid parental leave last year went down about as well as a gluten and dairy-free scone at a Buckingham Palace garden party and the Duchess has yet to emerge as any sort of power player ahead of the midterm elections later this year."



Harry's wife has failed to cement herself in US politics. Elser said: "In late June, the former actress took part in a conversation with feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem for Vogue after the horrendous quashing of abortion protection, saying: 'Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to D.C. together soon'."

"Nearly two months on, the Duchess has yet to turn up inside the Beltway," Elser added.



Harry and Meghan have proven "totally unsuccessful at making themselves matter in the corridors of power in Washington, New York, Silicon Valley or Los Angeles," said Daniela Elser.